Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Nicola Bulley – latest: Missing mother’s partner tells of ‘agony’ after body found in river

By Namita Singh,Lucy Skoulding and Emily Atkinson,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnsdY_0ksiVQnc00

Nicola Bulley ’s partner has spoken of his “agony” after a body was found in the river near where the mother-of-two went missing.

The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school.

A man and woman walking their dog on Sunday morning found the body and called police .

No formal identification has yet taken place but Ms Bulley’s family have been told about the discovery, police said.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has since told Sky News of his “agony”, adding: “ We’re all together, we have to be strong .”

Meanwhile, diving expert Paul Faulding - who led a private search of the river and previously said he didn’t believe Ms Bulley was in the water - spoke out about the discovery .

Mr Faulding said his team had only cleared the area around the bench where her phone was found, and that the tidal section beyond the weir was “an open book”.

“All I can say is when we searched she was not on the bottom of that river,” he told MailOnline . “We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents in custody after leaving infant to freeze in car
Grand Haven, MI8 days ago
Body found in search for missing New York teen Samantha Humphrey
Schenectady, NY7 days ago
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Fountain, CO18 days ago
Mother Arrested Month After Toddler Son Found Slain and Buried in Plastic Bag at Connecticut Park
Stamford, CT26 days ago
Michigan woman found dead, tied up and wrapped in tarp in abandoned juvenile detention center
Monroe, MI16 hours ago
Search underway for man who dropped off human remains at California police station
San Bernardino, CA28 days ago
Mother of three found shot to death after failing to pick up children
Quincy, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy