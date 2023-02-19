Open in App
Lincoln, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Baseball Drops Second Game of Opening Series

By Cole Stukenholtz,

11 days ago

Josh Caron hits tying HR in top of 8th, but Nebraska can’t hold on

Starting its season out west, the Nebraska baseball team fought back to tie the second game of the opening series in the eighth inning but could not prevent San Diego from taking control, losing 5-3 to the Toreros on Saturday night.

Sophomore catcher Josh Caron leveled the score with a clutch 2-run home run. Shay Schanaman, the Huskers’ senior closer, then walked two batters before allowing the decisive runs on an RBI single and wild pitch.

Nebraska (0-2) went just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and struck out 12 times.

Jace Kaminska got the start on the mound after transferring from Wichita State in the offseason. The NU junior allowed a first-inning two-run homer, putting the Huskers into an early 2-0 hole. Kaminska settled in after the first, pitching into the sixth inning and at one point retiring 10 consecutive batters.

San Diego (2-0) managed to get Kaminska out of the game in the sixth by taking advantage of a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base, and an error with two outs. An RBI single gave the Toreros a 3-1 lead.

Garrett Anglim knocked in Nebraska’s first run of the game in the top of the fifth. The sophomore right fielder drove in freshman third baseman Dylan Carey, who had singled and taken second base on a wild pitch.

Game three of the four-game series Sunday will feature NU freshman lefty Caleb Clark as the expected starter. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CST.

BOX SCORE

