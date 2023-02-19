Open in App
What contact did the Cal City brothers have with CPS? Answers remain elusive after Kern DHS denies records request

By Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian,

11 days ago
Feb. 18—The case of two missing California City toddlers tugged at heartstrings across the nation as their disappearance raised haunting questions. Answers about any abuse...
