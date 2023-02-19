California City
Change location
See more from this location?
California City, CA
YAHOO!
What contact did the Cal City brothers have with CPS? Answers remain elusive after Kern DHS denies records request
By Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian,11 days ago
By Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian,11 days ago
Feb. 18—The case of two missing California City toddlers tugged at heartstrings across the nation as their disappearance raised haunting questions. Answers about any abuse...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0