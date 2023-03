ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

FORECAST:

Expect a major warmup this week along with mostly dry conditions.

There is a chance of some light showers Tuesday.

By Thursday, highs will crack the 80-degree mark, possibly breaking a record.

A record high of 79 degrees was set for that day in 2018.

The last time Charlotte reached 80 degrees was on Nov. 7, 2022.

