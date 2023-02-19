1 killed, 2 injured in I-94 crash; southbound lanes closed in South Holland: Illinois State Police

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 159th Street in south suburban South Holland at about 3:21 a.m., police said.

Police said a man found lying in the left lane was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man, who was inside the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman, who was also inside the vehicle, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes remained closed at 6 a.m., police said.

Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known, and asked anyone who has knowledge of it to contact them at 847-294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.