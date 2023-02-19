Denver
Change location
See more from this location?
Denver, CO
Yahoo Sports
Woody Paige: Rockies will once again be throttled by owner who aims for mediocrity
By Woody Paige, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),11 days ago
By Woody Paige, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),11 days ago
Feb. 18—Those who strive for mediocrity will be satisfied with it. Dick Monfort's admitted objective for the Rockies this season is to be mediocre. As...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0