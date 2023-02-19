Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
shorelineareanews.com

Seattle Labor Chorus Concert: Workers on the Rise! Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

By Editorial: Comments on political articles,

11 days ago
The Seattle Labor Chorus will present “Workers on the Rise!” a concert of songs that celebrate workers’ lives and the fight for justice, at 5pm,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Sound Transit hosting online open house and in-person drop in sessions about Stride 3 bus rapid transit (BRT)
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RAINBOW BINGO Friday, March 10, 2023 - registration open now
Shoreline, WA1 day ago
Richmond Beach Garden Tour - Looking for Garden Hosts
Shoreline, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy