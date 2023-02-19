Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
goaugie.com

Viking Women’s Swim & Dive Wins Two Events at USF Last Chance Meet

By Halston Evans, Augustana Athletic Communications,

11 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- The Augustana women's swimming & diving squad competed at the USF Last Chance Meet on Saturday collecting two event wins. The recently...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Klitzke Named NSIC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year
Sioux Falls, SD19 hours ago
Augustana Track & Field Qualifies Seven Individuals and DMR for Nationals
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Swimming & Diving Head Coach Lindsie Micko Announces Resignation
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy