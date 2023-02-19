Sioux Falls
Change location
See more from this location?
Sioux Falls, SD
goaugie.com
Viking Women’s Swim & Dive Wins Two Events at USF Last Chance Meet
By Halston Evans, Augustana Athletic Communications,11 days ago
By Halston Evans, Augustana Athletic Communications,11 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- The Augustana women's swimming & diving squad competed at the USF Last Chance Meet on Saturday collecting two event wins. The recently...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0