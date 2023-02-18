Open in App
Chipley, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Part 3- Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Celebrates LPN Graduation Ceremonies on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By admin,

10 days ago
The community celebrated the graduation ceremonies for ten brand new nurses from the Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program on Tuesday, February 14,...
