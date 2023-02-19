Council OKs spending $1M from ARPA on hospital project

Elizabeth City City Council voted last week to spend a chunk of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase more materials needed to provide electricity to the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus.

Council unanimously approved a budget amendment of $1 million Monday night using ARPA funds it received to purchase the additional materials. The city has already spent almost $283,000 from the city’s current Electric Fund budget on materials for the hospital project and the budget amendment brings the expected price tag to around $1.2 million.

Council also gave a green light for Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell to seek bids for the labor that will be needed to provide electricity to Sentara. City Council was told last year that an outside contractor is needed to install the electric feed to Sentara.

City Manager Montre Freeman doesn’t expect that all of the $1 million will be needed for the additional materials but wanted a “little room” in case the price for materials increases.

Councilor Joe Peel asked why the money can’t come from the city’s Electric Fund instead of using ARPA funds, which he stated are needed for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

“If any accounts that we have that ought to have a sufficient fund balance on its own it should be the Electric Fund,” Peel said. “Why just not use the money from the Electric Fund balance to pay for this as opposed to using ARPA funds?”

Finance Director Alicia Steward said that since the city is still past due on its last two audits that the exact amount of money in the Electric Fund is unknown. The city has submitted the necessary information to its outside auditor for the 2020-21 past-due audit but that the past-due 2021-22 audit won’t be completed until May.

“We can’t rely on the current fund balance for the electric (fund),” Steward said. “Right now, it is fluid since we are going through the 21 (audit) and about to do the 22 (audit). You want to make sure that you know what you can give out.”

Peel said he understood Steward’s explanation of why ARPA funds have to be designated for the hospital project but urged fellow councilors to shift the $1 million back to pay for infrastructure needs once the audits are completed.

“We don’t know how much fund balance we actually have in that account,” Peel said of the Electric Fund balance. “Once we get our audits completed, I think we need to come back and revisit this. If we have a sufficient fund balance in there, we need to replace the ARPA money because that is going to be gone before we know it. We still don’t have a plan on how we are going to spend that (ARPA funding) to repair our water and sewer and everything else.”

Freeman said that once the audits are finished the city will know how much money it has in all of its fund balances.

“Then we can make a presentation to replace the (ARPA) money that was allocated,” Freeman said.

Steward said the $283,000 that has already been spent is the amount the city orders “anyway” to have material on hand to operate the electric department.

“We were able spend the $283,000 but we can’t go over until this budget amendment is approved,” Steward said.

The $200 million Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus project that is currently under construction includes a 235,000-square-foot hospital and an 83,000-square-foot medical office building.

The medical office building is scheduled to be completed this year while the hospital is expected to open in late of 2024 or early 2025.