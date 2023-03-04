Oregon high school boys basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A

The postseason is finally upon us with the release of the Oregon high school boys basketball state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 18 to give us the final fields.

Cascade Christian is back in the 3A field as defending champions, and it is the No. 6 seed. Local squad and last season's runnerup De La Salle North Catholic returns as well as the No. 2 seed.

Class 2A's defending champion also returns in Western Christian as the No. 5 seed, part of strong showing from the Tri-River Conference. However local team Mannahouse Christian Academy grabbed the No. 1 seed.

And in Class 1A, Crane is back once again after going undefeated last season and only has one loss on its resume going into state as the No. 1 seed. Troutdale's Open Door Christian Academy is in the state field for the first time in program history and nabbed the No. 3 seed.

The quarterfinals for 3A will be played March 2-4 at Marshfield and North Bend High School, 2A will be March 2-4 at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton High School, and 1A will be March 2-4 at Baker High School.

We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.

More links

Oregon high school boys basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

Oregon high school girls basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

Oregon high school girls basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A

Class 3A

Finals (March 4, Marshfield HS)

No. 6 Cascade Christian vs. No. 1 Westside Christian, 8:30 p.m.

No. 5 OES 78, No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 71 (3rd/5th place game)

No. 7 Creswell 64, No. 4 Banks 51 (4th/6th place game)

Semifinals (March 3, Marshfield/North Bend HS)

No. 1 Westside Christian 62, No. 5 OES 55

No. 6 Cascade Christian 52, No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 51

No. 4 Banks 63, No. 8 Pleasant Hill 50 (Consolation)

No. 7 Creswell 60, No. 3 Dayton 37 (Consolation)

Quarterfinals (March 2, Marshfield HS)

No. 1 Westside Christian 72, No. 8 Pleasant Hill 56

No. 5 Oregon Episcopal 61, No. 4 Banks 47

No. 6 Cascade Christian 65, No. 3 Dayton 48

No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 63, No. 7 Creswell 51

Round two (Feb. 25)

No. 1 Westside Christian 62, No. 17 Sisters 43

No. 8 Pleasant Hill 70, No. 9 Burns 27

No. 4 Banks 61, No. 20 St. Mary's Medford 41

No. 5 OES 66, No. 12 Santiam Christian 51

No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 80, No. 15 Harrisburg 26

No. 7 Creswell 68, No. 10 Riverdale 16

No. 3 Dayton 58, No. 19 Umatilla 35

No. 6 Cascade Christian 85, No. 11 Amity 36

Round one (Feb. 22)

No. 17 Sisters 41, No. 16 Neah-Kah-Nie 37

No. 20 St. Mary's Medford 54, No. 13 Vale 46

No. 15 Harrisburg 45, No. 18 Coquille 32

No. 19 Umatilla 48, No. 14 Douglas 46

Class 2A

Finals (March 4, Pendleton Convention Center)

No. 5 Western Christian vs. No. 3 Salem Academy, 8:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kennedy 65, No. 9 Heppner 30 (3rd/5th place game)

No. 1 Mannahouse Christian 67, No. 11 Regis 54 (4th/6th place game)

Semifinals (March 3, Pendleton Convention Center/Pendleton HS)

No. 5 Western Christian 43, No. 9 Heppner 38

No. 3 Salem Academy 38, No. 2 Kennedy 35 (OT)

No. 1 Mannahouse Christian 62, No. 4 East Linn Christian 46 (Consolation)

No. 11 Regis 67, No. 10 Santiam 60 (OT) (Consolation)

Quarterfinals (March 2, Pendleton Convention Center)

No. 9 Heppner 41, No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy 34

No. 5 Western Christian 40, No. 4 East Linn Christian 37

No. 3 Salem Academy 53, No. 11 Regis 44

No. 2 Kennedy 56, No. 10 Santiam 46

Round one (Feb. 25)

No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy 56, No. 16 Bandon 44

No. 9 Heppner 52, No. 8 Oakland 43

No. 5 Western Christian 68, No. 12 Knappa 53

No. 4 East Linn Christian 51, No. 13 Willamina 47 (OT)

No. 3 Salem Academy 52, No. 14 Central Linn 31

No. 11 Regis 93, No. 6 Stanfield 81

No. 10 Santiam 81, No. 7 Gold Beach 64

No. 2 Kennedy 75, No. 15 Portland Christian 33

Class 1A

Finals (March 4, Baker HS)

No. 10 Crosshill Christian vs. No. 1 Crane, 8:45 p.m.

No. 5 North Douglas 70, No. 3 Open Door Christian 57 (3rd/5th place game)

No. 4 Adrian 80, No. 2 Nixyaawii 60 (4th/6th place game)

Semifinals (March 3, Baker HS)

No. 1 Crane 60, No. 5 North Douglas 57

No. 10 Crosshill Christian 51, No. 3 Open Door Christian 48

No. 4 Adrian 56, No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 50 (Consolation)

No. 2 Nixyaawii 61, No. 11 Union 56 (Consolation)

Quarterfinals (March 2, Baker HS)

No. 1 Crane 68, No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 54

No. 5 North Douglas 65, No. 4 Adrian 48

No. 3 Open Door Christian 59, No. 11 Union 55 (OT)

No. 10 Crosshill Christian 53, No. 2 Nixyaawii 49

Round two (Feb. 25)

No. 1 Crane 65, No. 16 Alsea 35

No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 49, No. 9 Rogue Valley Adventist 47

No. 5 North Douglas 54, No. 12 Lost River 48

No. 4 Adrian 60, No. 20 Myrtle Point 54

No. 3 Open Door Christian 71, No. 14 Bonanza 46

No. 11 Union 83, No. 6 South Wasco County 65

No. 10 Crosshill Christian 54, No. 7 Cove 41

No. 2 Nixyaawii 69, No. 15 Country Christian 51

Round one (Feb. 22)

No. 1 Crane 64, No. 32 Mapleton 9

No. 16 Alsea 50, No. 17 Elkton 47

No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 68, No. 25 St. Paul 39

No. 9 Rogue Valley Adventist 65, No. 24 Columbia Christian 36

No. 5 North Douglas 64, No. 28 Ione/Arlington 28

No. 12 Lost River 57, No. 21 Prairie City 52

No. 20 Myrtle Point 67, No. 13 Willamette Valley Christian 61

No. 4 Adrian 67, No. 29 Triangle Lake 25

No. 3 Open Door Christian 75, No. 30 Four Rivers 42

No. 14 Bonanza 44, No. 19 Imbler 29

No. 11 Union 58, No. 22 Perrydale 41

No. 6 South Wasco County 58, No. 27 Days Creek 54 (OT)

No. 7 Cove 52, No. 26 Portland Waldorf 34

No. 10 Crosshill Christian 38, No. 23 Mohawk 34

No. 15 Country Christian 70, No. 18 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 49

No. 2 Nixyaawii 95, No. 31 Sherman 65