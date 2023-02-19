Corbett girls wins three medals at swim state championships

Corbett, Barlow and Centennial swimmers all cruised in the pool and hoisted medals at the OSAA Swimming State Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

The East Multnomah County winners in their respective divisions were Cardinals junior Ellie Schmidt; Cardinals freshman Anna Rondema; Bruins junior Kaitlyn Logue; and Eagles senior Elle Moir.

Here are how each of the girls did at the state swim tournament:

6A girls 200 freestyle: Kaitlyn Logue, Barlow junior, 6th (1:56.21)5A girls 50 freestyle: Elle Moir, Centennial senior, 6th (24.74)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 200 freestyle: Ellie Schmidt, Corbett junior, 5th (2:07.46)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 100 butterfly: Schmidt 5th (1:06.02)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 500 freestyle: Anna Rondema, Corbett freshman, 5th (5:41.75)

For a full list of results, visit osaa.org/activities/bsw/results