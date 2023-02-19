Open in App
Corbett, OR
Gresham Outlook

Corbett girls wins three medals at swim state championships

By Christopher Keizur,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGiB0_0ksUETuq00

Corbett, Barlow and Centennial swimmers all cruised in the pool and hoisted medals at the OSAA Swimming State Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

The East Multnomah County winners in their respective divisions were Cardinals junior Ellie Schmidt; Cardinals freshman Anna Rondema; Bruins junior Kaitlyn Logue; and Eagles senior Elle Moir.

Here are how each of the girls did at the state swim tournament:

6A girls 200 freestyle: Kaitlyn Logue, Barlow junior, 6th (1:56.21)5A girls 50 freestyle: Elle Moir, Centennial senior, 6th (24.74)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 200 freestyle: Ellie Schmidt, Corbett junior, 5th (2:07.46)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 100 butterfly: Schmidt 5th (1:06.02)4A/3A/2A/1A girls 500 freestyle: Anna Rondema, Corbett freshman, 5th (5:41.75)

For a full list of results, visit osaa.org/activities/bsw/results

