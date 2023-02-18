Open in App
Napa, CA
See more from this location?
Localish

Napa Lighted Art Festival shines light on an exciting way to enjoy outdoor art

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzWm5_0ksTcI6800

"It's a different experience than visiting art in a traditional setting. Generally, you tell someone to go to a gallery," artist and architect Jacques Lesec shares.

The City of Napa has shined a light on a new and exciting way for visitors to enjoy art. The Napa Lighted Art Festival is a nighttime, outdoor, walkable experience that highlights 10 lighted art sculptures from different artists. It is free to the public.

"United States as a whole doesn't have a lot of these types of festivals compared to say, Europe or Asia or Australia," Napa's Public Art Manager Katrina Gregory explains, "We are excited to be one of the first."

Spanning several blocks, visitors can see varied works that combine creative arts, technology, and lights.

"Projection artwork, neon artwork, large metal sculptures that use LED lighting, inflatable lighted art," Gregory notes. "It's honestly just really playful, imaginative, uplifting type of artwork that everyone, all ages can enjoy."

"The excitement about a lighted art festival is that there is the sense of discovery," Lesec reveals. "You stumble upon a new art piece and it takes you by surprise and it's a special thing."

"It's art like you're not going to find anywhere else," attendee Lilea declares.

"We came from San Antonio, Texas," visitor Amy states. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see such beautiful art on the streets, especially enjoying such a beautiful night and beautiful weather."

Visitors will also be able to explore Napa's vibrant downtown restaurants and shops.

"It's something that's growing and becoming more and more exciting every year, and I can't wait to see what's going to happen in the future," Lesec announces with a smile.

For more information, visit here .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PHOTOS: A look at the 2023 Black Joy Parade in Oakland
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Easy Places to Go to See the Rare Bay Area Snow
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Snow in Vacaville!
Vacaville, CA3 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Semi-truck takes center stage during Oakland sideshow
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Closure of Sea Ranch beach on Sonoma Coast pits residents against officials
Sea Ranch, CA6 days ago
More wintry weather heading towards the Bay Area
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Thunder, rain, snow…all happening this week in North Bay
Vallejo, CA5 days ago
Longstanding Berkeley Chinese restaurant to close for good
Berkeley, CA5 days ago
This Legendary Destination for Dungeness Crab and Garlic Noodles Just Closed
San Francisco, CA7 days ago
Storm timeline: More snow, rain expected as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Here's what San Francisco snow looked like during some historic storms
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
The Forgotten Island in San Francisco that Used to Be a Restaurant and Now It's Gone
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Photos: Modest 1,300-square-foot San Jose home sells for $2 million despite Bay Area’s falling home prices
San Jose, CA5 days ago
23 boats, jet skis and houseboats involved in dock fire at Lake Berryessa's Markley Cove
Napa, CA4 days ago
The Streets of Stockton in ’62
Stockton, CA8 days ago
This Outstanding Restaurant in California is Known for a Single Menu Item
Sausalito, CA10 days ago
Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Armed Robbers Stormed His Packed San Francisco Coffee Shop. Now He Wants Action
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
WHO KILLED DOWNTOWN…AND WHY?
Santa Rosa, CA8 days ago
Kaiser to move hundreds of Oakland workers to Pleasanton campus
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Woman lunches with friends when thieves break into car; brother's ashes stolen
San Leandro, CA7 days ago
Body found in lake at Los Medanos College
Pittsburg, CA7 days ago
Dozens of homeless cleared from dangerous highway encampments in Arden-Arcade
Arden-arcade, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy