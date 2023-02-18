Coeur D'alene
Change location
See more from this location?
Coeur D'alene, ID
KHQ Right Now
Idaho girls state: Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint win state titles, Timberlake runner-up
By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review,10 days ago
By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review,10 days ago
Roundup of Saturday’s Idaho girls state championships from the Idaho Center in Nampa. Coeur d’Alene 65, Rocky Mountain 27: Teagan Colvin hit five 3-pointers and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0