Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
d9and10sports.com

McDowell Wrestlers Claims Seven D10 Titles in Class 3A; LeBoeuf, Reynolds Lead the Way at Class 2A Sections Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C

By Andy Close,

11 days ago
MEADVILLE, Pa. – McDowell claimed seven individual champions at the District 10 Class 3A wrestling championships on Saturday. Cathedral Prep and Hickory had three champions...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA newsLocal Erie, PA
District 10 Releases Sites, Times for Boys’ Championship, Third-Place Games
Erie, PA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch Live: D10 Class 4A Boys Semifinal Warren vs. Hickory
Edinboro, PA1 day ago
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Four Semifinal Games Across D9/10 Tuesday, Feb. 28
Warren, PA1 day ago
Watch Live: Elk County Catholic vs. North Clarion District 9 Class 1A Girls’ Semifinals
Tionesta, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy