Erie
Change location
See more from this location?
Erie, PA
d9and10sports.com
McDowell Wrestlers Claims Seven D10 Titles in Class 3A; LeBoeuf, Reynolds Lead the Way at Class 2A Sections Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
By Andy Close,11 days ago
By Andy Close,11 days ago
MEADVILLE, Pa. – McDowell claimed seven individual champions at the District 10 Class 3A wrestling championships on Saturday. Cathedral Prep and Hickory had three champions...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0