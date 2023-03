KPVI Newschannel 6

North Texas edges UTEP to snap slide By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com, 11 days ago

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com, 11 days ago

UTEP guard Jazion Jackson took an inbounds pass with the final second ticking off the clock at the Super Pit on Saturday night. North Texas ...