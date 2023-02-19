Open in App
Sparta Township, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basketball Wins Third Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Trophy

By Jenny Dericks,

11 days ago

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ – They were calling it a “threepeat” and the “last dance for the dynasty” but anything you call it, the 2023 Sparta High School girls varsity basketball team played hard from  the first whistle to final buzzer beating Pope John 48-45 in the H/W/S finals. The seniors have earned this title each year of their high school career with 2021 having been canceled due to COVID-19.

The player have another name they call each other.

“These are our best friends,” Rylee Munier said after earning the trophy. “This is awesome.”

The seniors  have played together since second grade they explain.

Playing at Centenary University on Friday night, the second seed Spartans were outscored by the top seed Lyons 25-14 in the first half.  Sparta came back to the court in the second half ready to battle.  They quickly put up 21 points holding Pope John to 10 in the third frame.

The game got scrappy in the fourth quarter with neither team willing to give an inch. With less than a minute on the clock and the teams even a scrum led to a Sparta possession.  The Spartans took advantage, but the Lyons answered back. As the clock ticked down, Rylee Munier and Ally Sweeney dropped in both of their foul shots, securing their third tri-county trophy.

“Every year we come here, we show up and we never give up,” Sweeney said. “We were down by 11 at the half but we didn’t give up. We never give up.”

Three Spartans put up double digits; Rylee Munier led with 16, Bailey Chapman and Sweeny each added 12. Sweeney had nine assists and Bailey Chapman had three with two steals. Rylee Munier had four steals.

Mason Munier pulled down eight rebounds. Mason, Malaya Dobbs and Molly Chapman all contributed to the score in a game where every point, every rebound and every assist mattered.

“What a special night for our student athletes and coaches,” Principal Ed Lazzaro said.  They have worked so hard and we are certainly proud of them.”

The 19-7 Spartans have more work to do.  They host Wayne Valley on Monday for the start of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 3 tournament. The Indians have the 11 seed and Spartans are in the number six slot.  That game starts at 6 p.m.

