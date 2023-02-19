Dubois
Change location
See more from this location?
Dubois, PA
d9and10sports.com
DuBois Grapplers Claim Four Titles, Bradford Two at D4/9 Class 3A Wrestling Championships Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
By Andy Close,11 days ago
By Andy Close,11 days ago
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. – DuBois claimed four individual titles and Bradford two at the District 4/9 Class 3A wrestling championships on Saturday. DuBois’ Samson Deeb...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0