Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Penn State extends Minnesota's skid, 76-69

By CBS Minnesota,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dK9bH_0ksSItF000

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 18, 2023 01:58

MINNEAPOLIS — Jalen Pickett had 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Camren Wynter added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and five assists and Penn State beat Minnesota 76-69 Saturday night to extend the Golden Gophers' losing streak to nine games.

Pickett made 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line with just two turnovers. Andrew Funk added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten).

Dawson Garcia scored seven points in a 13-1 run to open the second half that culminated when Pharrel Payne scored inside to give Minnesota a 48-46 lead with 13:56 to play. Pickett hit a 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes later and then sandwiched two pairs of free throws around a dunk by Lundy, who then followed his own missed 3-point shot for a putback to cap a string of 11 consecutive points and give Penn State a nine-point lead with 8:26 remaining.

The Golden Gophers trailed the rest of the way.

Dawson Garcia returned from a five-game absence and led Minnesota (7-17, 1-13) with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. The 6-foot-11 transfer from North Carolina hadn't played since he suffered a bone bruise in his right foot in a loss at Michigan on Jan. 22.

Payne, a 6-9 freshman, scored all his career-best 18 points in the second half, grabbed 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and had a season-high six assists for the Golden Gophers.

UP NEXT

Penn State hits the road to play Thursday at Ohio State

Minnesota plays the first of three consecutive road games Monday at Illinois

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big 10 Women's Basketball Tourney begins in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
2 Miami teens flourishing in AP classes thanks to Edina ABC program
Edina, MN1 day ago
Maple Grove pushes boundaries against the status quo of high school dance teams
Maple Grove, MN1 day ago
Free snowstorm parking lot program in Minneapolis, St. Paul was a big hit
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
MPS allows students to work with a therapist without leaving school
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Car damaged by a pothole? Here's how to get compensated
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
As St. Paul reels from deadly weekend, gun control opponents recognize prevention bills may pass this session at Capitol
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Food shelves brace for increased demand after end of E-SNAP
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Authorities searching for Lino Lakes inmate who left his worksite
Lino Lakes, MN5 hours ago
Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles Jr. among men killed in St. Paul shooting
Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
2 charged with assaulting transgender woman at Mpls. LRT station
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
2 teenagers injured in Hastings stabbing incident
Hastings, MN7 hours ago
Children's hospitals being stretched thin as home care nurse shortage continues
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Fernando Alvarez sentenced to 23.5 years in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school
Richfield, MN14 hours ago
MDH finds unsafe levels of radium in Inver Grove Heights water supply
Inver Grove Heights, MN12 hours ago
1 person killed in Minneapolis house fire
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
New counseling center Rockbridge hopes to help clients 12 and older treat anxiety and depression
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
2 teen pedestrians injured after crash on I-35
Burnsville, MN1 day ago
Grieving family shares memories of Larry Jiles Jr., aka Chef Hot Hands
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Minneapolis Public Schools say encryption virus infected tech systems; data may be compromised
Minneapolis, MN8 hours ago
Cody Fohrenkam sentenced to just over 38.5 years in Deshaun Hill's murder
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Construction worker dies after job site accident in Edina
Edina, MN3 days ago
1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions
Farmington, MN2 days ago
Use of deadly force in police shooting of Brent Alsleben deemed justified
New Auburn, MN11 hours ago
With rent prices surging, did you know you can negotiate a lower monthly cost?
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy