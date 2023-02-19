KHQ Right Now

Mat Classic XXXIV: University's Libby Roberts dominates field for second win; Rogers pair claim titles By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review, 11 days ago

TACOMA – “Untouchable” might be the best word to describe what University standout Libby Roberts has been in her first two trips to Mat Classic. ...