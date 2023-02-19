YAHOO!

N.J. couple arrested in Berks, hid $5,000 worth of beauty merch in baby stroller, police say By Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa., 11 days ago

By Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa., 11 days ago

Feb. 18—Spring Township police arrested a New Jersey couple outside of the Ulta store in Broadcasting Square after store employees reported seeing them steal nearly ...