High anxiety: Worry is part of human nature. Taking it to extremes isn't

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health condition in the United States.

According to the Maryland-based Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety disorders affect 40 million adult Americans at some point in their lives. Such disorders can also affect children.

While the statistics may seem shocking, the American Psychiatric Association notes that, generally, anxiety isn't always a bad thing. In fact, some degree of anxiety is normal and even beneficial — a normal reaction alerting us to dangers, helping us stay mindful and providing the adrenaline rush that can drive us to action when necessary.

It’s when anxiety goes into overdrive that symptoms can move the needle from normal to a disorder.

Marsha Drees, ProMedica Behavioral Therapist/EAP (Employee Assistance Program), points out that we all experience anxiety on a daily basis. “You and I can go through some anxiety throughout the course of our day with all the busyness, but it doesn’t mean we have an actual disorder.

“What constitutes a disorder is the degree in which it disrupts life,” she said, explaining that anxiety disorders have the tendency to affect work life, a student’s schooling and can even interrupt daily functioning with things like dressing and getting out of bed, she continued.

Having an anxiety disorder may cause a drastic response to certain circumstances accompanied by feelings of fear, worry and dread, making it extremely challenging to maneuver through daily functions.

“The one thing that disorders have in common is that it’s persistent, it’s excessive and generally, it’s in relation to things that really aren’t threatening,” Ms. Drees explained. “But in the mind of the person that has the anxiety, it’s threatening.”

There are warning symptoms that can alert when treatment may need to be considered. Ms. Drees said feelings of tenseness, restlessness, irritability, apprehension or dread are signs that anxiety is becoming more of a problem. “Just a sense that the worst thing is going to happen,” she added.

Is it possible to get a grip on anxiety?

The ADAA says anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only 39.9 percent of those suffering actually receive treatment.

“Sometimes we want to handle things ourselves or we don't think it's that bad. If not treated, typically, it's going to get worse. It is going to take a toll emotionally and physically,” said Ms. Drees. “Physical consequences of anxiety disorder can start with stomach aches then to the development of ulcers or other medical conditions.”

She said other physical indicators might include a racing heart, difficulty catching your breath, sweating, headaches, fatigue, stomach issues, and even throwing up.

“The symptoms are often disguised as a medical event rather than a mental event. They don't understand that it's a mental health issue.”

Left untreated, people affected can start to avoid the people, places and things they want to enjoy and thus, may not be fully living. “It's sad because there is treatment available. People really can overcome these issues,” Ms. Drees said.

Clinical Psychologist Carissa Wott, with the Anxiety Treatment Center of Greater Toledo, in Perrysburg, said a tendency to worry underlies some anxiety disorders.

She described frequent instances of going through the day constantly worried and thinking about the future and the inability to be present in what you’re doing as red flags of anxiety disorder.

“Sleep is critical for both physical and mental health. If worry is impacting your ability to sleep, that's also a red flag,” she said.

“I use treatment that focuses on evidence-based care, treatments and treatment protocols that have a lot of research and support behind them to really enhance outcomes for folks,” Ms. Wott said.

“Some anxiety disorders tend to have a genetic component. Some people are just more hard-wired to be more anxious.” She cautioned that this doesn’t guarantee someone will develop an anxiety disorder even if they are genetically predisposed.

Continued experiences of anxiety can cause drastic effects. If not recognized, addressed and properly treated, she said the consequences can result in serious and lifelong health challenges.

“With long-term stress and anxiety, we see increased inflammation throughout the body,” Ms. Wott said. “Our body mistakes that for an infection or an illness and our immune system actually starts fighting ‘nothing.’ There is no infection but our immune system is activated and it is attacking.”

Having a weakened immune system renders us less able to defend against illness. “When we see people with chronic stress and anxiety, they tend to be sick more often,” she said.

Seeking treatment

Ms. Wott said her clinic uses cognitive behavioral therapy as a treatment option. Cognitive behavior therapy examines the interactions between thoughts, feelings and behaviors and works to create differing and healthier responses.

“We are looking at thought patterns and the way we perceive our world so we can modify or retrain the brain to think about the world differently,’ Ms. Wott said.

“As we do that in a slow and controlled way, we are actually teaching the brain that these fears are actually manageable situations that the person can tolerate,” Ms. Wott said. Patients learn that the worst outcome they fear probably won't happen, which consequently helps to build the confidence that they can handle difficult situations.

Ms. Wott and Ms. Drees also attest to the benefits of mindfulness.

“Mindfulness is a super power, really,” Ms. Drees said. “We literally teach people to be present. We start with simple activities like chores at home, daily attention to each step and how you're feeling in it.”

Mindfulness can have elements of grounding that are instrumental in bringing people back to where they are and what they are doing, Ms. Drees continued.

General best practices are considered a combination of medication and psychotherapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy.

If anxiety is due to an adjustment in life, then treatment is usually short term involving therapy and coping strategies, Ms. Drees said. “Folks dealing a more persistent forms of anxiety like with generalized anxiety may need to be seen by a doctor on an ongoing basis for medication and therapy.”