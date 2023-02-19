To the editor: Time to team up with Michigan

I’m encouraged by the Blade Editorial Board’s consistent recognition that Toledo’s decades long drop in population must end.

Population follows jobs and opportunity. And it’s particularly timely that as people across the nation look for a pleasant, cultured, and vibrant-less expensive place to live, Toledo be poised to attract them. So recent new residences in Westgate, UpTown, Downtown, East Toledo, Vistula, Southland, and the Colony are critical.

Toledo’s two major universities must increase their efforts, worthy vacant homes must be preserved, and Toledo must take advantage of its thousands of acres of land and its unrivaled transportation assets, including Detroit Metro with its 1,400 daily flights (Columbus has only 140, by comparison) to market Toledo as a common sense location for new industries and regional offices.

Lobby Columbus? Sure. But since we border Michigan, Toledo should have a lobbying presence in Lansing and form partnerships with Detroit and Ann Arbor to push for development in Toledo’s northern suburbs in southeast Michigan. Pointless parochialism finds Toledo pretending life stops at the state line. Toledo has to stop waiting for Columbus to grant Toledo more table scraps and crumbs. Toledo is at the center of its own region of 850,000.

It’s time to use that muscle and reach 1,000,000 by 2050. It’s time to grow up.

MICHAEL YOUNG

San Diego

The writer is formerly head of long-range and downtown planning, Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission.

2nd link for Perrysburg, Maumee key

A second bridge between Maumee and Perrysburg is essential.

There are many reasons for a second bridge to be built, including: a new apartment complex along the Anthony Wayne Trail; the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center, which will likely pull traffic from around the region; the Urgent Care facility; the multiunit condo development under way behind Rolf Park; the prospect of a 10,000-seat amphitheater in Waterville that would put Maumee at the heart of traffic crush; the exponential residential development of both Monclova and Perrysburg; the change in traffic pattern in uptown Maumee; and the rerouting of traffic away from I-475 by Google Maps which is unknowable but likely tremendous.

The bridge now causes traffic to stream into residential neighborhoods, which is not only annoying to residents but unsafe. The solution is to build the bridge using the old railroad tracks that didn’t sell at auction and is state-owned. That location likely still has right-of-way and easements that would be necessary for construction.

MARGARET ERHART

Maumee

Hussain disdains West

I usually appreciate Dr. Amjad Hussain’s perspective, but his proclivity for working disdain for the West into his writing is wearying.

As regards his Feb. 1 discourse on the use of “Asian-American” to mean “Chinese-American” and other purported Occidental slights, one might consider the following. Per the Census bureau, “Asian-American” refers to people from China, Japan, all southeast Asia, and the subcontinent.

This makes it mostly useless as a descriptor of origin. Including more Asians, such as Iranians and Russians, into the mix, would render the term completely useless in this regard.

Our current overweening preoccupation with “inclusion” demands that we use “Asian-American” for the 65 percent of the population of Monterey Park that identify as “Asian only” on the presumption that not all of them were Chinese, not the other way around.

WILLIAM ARATA

Perrysburg

History enhanced

The Blade on Feb. 5 had a fine article on River Raisin National Park.

As a founder and treasurer of Fallen Timbers Preservation Commission, I would like to also mention what we are doing to enhance the public’s knowledge of this major event in our nation’s history.

After two unsuccessful attempts to secure this region, the U.S. Army under General Anthony Wayne in 1794 was able to accomplish this objective.

Our website at fallentimbersbattlefield.org provides information about our programs and events, virtual tours, and resources. Our website also provides guidance on how to join, donate, and contact our commission.

I am sure that you will find going to our website to be a very worthwhile experience.

GARY NEWNHAM

Sylvania

Influencers stir anger

Opinion-focused media outlets and those lurking in the shadows of our social media platforms know that anger is a powerful motivator.

These “influencers” put a steady stream of grievances in front of Americans to keep us on a low boil.

These influencers have a hidden agenda. They are stoking divisiveness to increase viewership and gain followers. They are profiting from our attention. It’s all part of their “enrage to engage” strategy.

The next time you find yourself angry over something you saw on television or on social media, stop and think: Will acting on your outrage sow seeds of division? If so, you are being manipulated.

For democracy to survive, we cannot allow these influencers drive a wedge between us. Don’t let them fool you. Good people are everywhere.

MIKE LINEHAN

Sylvania Township

Blame for crime?

In the story, “Former mayors denounce Cities United plan,” Feb. 4 , I was struck with the following statement on the youth crime problem: “They’re really behaving normally for their abnormal situations,” said the Rev. Tony Gallagher, a retired but active priest at St. Martin de Porres.

There is blame to go around. We have an economy that has shrunk the middle class to record lows since President Ronald Reagan started shifting the country’s wealth to the hands of a few.

We see stripping of public services that other countries enjoy making American family life less stable.

We see single parents continue to have children they cannot afford and cannot raise in low-wage economies with fewer government services. You see a political party supporting anti-abortion rights laws while cutting taxes that would support family planning.

Then I listen to right-wing voices blame parents but never blame what their single-minded goal of tax-cuts for the wealthy have done to American families.

PAUL WOHLFARTH

Ottawa Lake

GOP speaks in code

President Joe Biden’s annual State of the Union address, partisan heckling aside, was a rather typical example of political rhetoric.

Mr. Biden cited legislative and policy achievements, sketched proposals still to be accomplished, and enunciated a few broad governing principles.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders gave the official Republican response. She invoked the metaphor of “culture war” and spoke in the coded language of right-wing cultural grievance.

Ms. Sanders trotted out “woke” mobs, public school “indoctrination,” critical race theory, Big Tech, American weakness, and gender panic. Her language carried emotion but fell short in clarity, consistency, and substance.

Today’s GOP, in collaboration with the right-wing media ecosystem, has constructed an alternate universe for its voters, a refuge from the challenging realities of political problem-solving.

It may energize hard-core partisans. For the nation, it represents a tragic political dead-end.

BRUCE KNECHT

Maumee

Kaptur disappoints

As someone who was born and raised in Toledo and now lives in Washington, I was extremely disappointed in Ms. Kaptur’s recent “yes” votes for H.J. Res. 24 and H.J. Res 26 that attempt to overturn laws passed by D.C. City Council.

When I was a child, one of the highlights of my young life was going to D.C. and meeting Rep. Kaptur, and now, in my professional career, I have had the opportunity to meet her again on several occasions.

She is someone I deeply admire. Ms. Kaptur is the true definition of a servant leader, who speaks out for workers, the Great Lakes, and the people of Ukraine.

That she would side with the GOP who continually undermine democracy is unfathomable.

JASON MILLER

Washington