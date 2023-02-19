Editorial: Form parental ecosystem

A presentation to the public on Thursday by the nonprofit group Cities United to explain their anti-crime program took up a lot of time and generated a lot of comment, most of it beside the point.

One councilman gave a speech saying, “this city has systemic racism. ... This is about to become uncomfortable.”

The truth is, it wasn’t uncomfortable enough.

One gentleman said at the public hearing in city council chambers that people perform crime to feed their families.

Is that what Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Lee Burwell, 20, were doing Tuesday night outside Franklin Park Mall? Earning money to put food on the table?

Those are the two young men alleged to have accosted a couple outside of Bravo Italian restaurant with a gun, demanding money. They got the woman’s purse. The male victim injured his shoulder tussling with one of the robbers.

Suspects Reasonover and Burwell wore ski masks and high-tailed it out of there in a red SUV but didn’t count on mall surveillance, so they were caught and now face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

What is Cities United’s plan to prevent this kind of crime?

Was it systemic racism that caused three young people and an adult to accost former Democratic Party Chairman John Irish next to his garage, take his money and his car, and fracture his jaw?

At 18 and 20 young people should be studying or working or having fun, preferably all three. As we all know, there is plenty of work available out there.

Some of what was said at the council meeting was on target, about the need to offer jobs and job training, the need to stay in school, neighborhoods needing reinvestment, the need to learn how to read.

The obvious need to stop the flow of guns oftentimes in the hands of teens too young to legally drive was lamented, but Toledo cannot escape state and federal gun laws that assist open carry and have created a society awash in firearms.

Little was said about holding parents accountable and showing children and teenagers what’s right and what’s wrong before it’s too late.

In introducing the Cities United program, the organization’s executive director, Anthony Smith, explained how the program works.

“We want to come in and provide coaching and capacity-building and training to key stakeholders who are leading the way in the work,” he said. “Part of our recommendations always is to have young people and their family members who have been the victims of gun violence, the perpetrators of gun violence at the table helping us guide this work because we won’t get to the right solutions without them.”

This means we can look forward at some point to being lectured about systemic racism by Reasonover and Burwell.

City council will no doubt allocate the tens of thousands of dollars that this program wants to change the city’s neighborhood “ecosystem.”

It will make little difference if it isn’t based on helping parents raise children to grow up to make good choices in their lives.