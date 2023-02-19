Editorial: America on trial

In the long run, America itself is on trial in the federal racketeering case over the methods used to pass Ohio House Bill 6 and enrich FirstEnergy with a $1.3 billion bailout.

That’s because the basic facts being presented at trial, the $60 million from FirstEnergy corporate coffers passed to a 501(c)4 political nonprofit, able to shield the money from disclosure, are not in dispute.

The entire defense of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s and Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges rests upon the premise that their activities on behalf of FirstEnergy were simply “politics as usual.”

There is no doubt that Mr. Householder and Mr. Borges are correct that politics as usual in Ohio is a big-money-dominated process conducted in a way that conceals the participants and their methods from public discovery.

FBI wiretaps of deceased “super-lobbyist” Neil Clark explaining the supposedly independent social welfare nonprofit corporations created by every important Ohio politician is a stomach-turning display of a corrupt law protecting political graft.

The 2010 U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United case overturning the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 created First Amendment free speech rights for corporations and held the constitutional protection of this speech came before safeguards against actual or apparent political corruption.

In one of the all-time classic displays of credentialed idiocy, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy claimed transparency would prevent corporate corruption. Justice Kennedy concluded corporate shareholders or board members who could see the secret spending would protect against corruption.

In the simple world of the U.S. Supreme Court, Ohio was adequately protected against political corruption by the fact Generation Now board members, political hacks paid by FirstEnergy, knew of the spending.

This is happening all across the country and has been for more than a decade.

FirstEnergy has admitted Generation Now was a bribery scheme to pass H.B. 6 and has paid a $230 million fine.

But the corporate officers responsible for paying those bribes have not been charged and the Householder-Borges defense has pounced on the fact they are charged with accepting bribes but no one has been charged for initiating the bribes.

Mr. Householder says the money had nothing to do with his support for H.B. 6.

And if prosecutors can’t show there is a link, the Ohio trial will simply ratify the notion that anything goes in U.S. politics.

The rule of law is what makes the United States different from China or Russia.

Yet the rule of law is undermined when a secret group of business and political leaders can enrich themselves while forcing an entire state to pay excessive utility rates that undermine economic competitiveness?

If corruption is constitutionally protected free speech in the United States, the economic benefit of the rule of law is materially weakened.