Burris: We’ve forgotten better

A few weeks back I wrote about two issues that seem to me among the four or five critical issues of this moment — gun violence in our cities, which is concentrated among young Black and Hispanic men, and mass shootings.

Both have become daily occurrences.

Almost as frequent is police violence, again, chiefly against young men of color.

These are not the same issues, of course, and they are each complex issues with no simple remedies available.

But there are partial remedies for all.

And they are connected as matters of political will, the paralysis of public debate and public policy, and our social and moral health.

Nations and communities have characters, maybe even souls of a kind. And when they become paralyzed and morally corrupt, they die from within.

This is the danger that faces our cities and the nation today.

On mass shootings, we have sunk so far into the chaos and madness that it will take years to talk and walk our way back. There are too many guns out there.

But, to echo John F. Kennedy, that is all the more reason to begin now.

In the wake of three dead and five critically wounded at Michigan State, the state of Michigan is about to pass universal background checks, a red flag law (which enables the government to disarm someone who presents a clear and present danger to others), and regulations for gun owners to better secure their own guns.

None of these steps will end mass shootings altogether or immediately. But they will surely help. They are a start.

And, to quote another president, Barack Obama, “better is still better.”

The federal government should follow Michigan, and pass the same laws nationally.

And, obviously, we need to restore the assault weapons ban, mandate so-called smart weapons, and close the gun-show loophole.

Better is still better, as countries from New Zealand to Canada have shown the world.

And improvements over the long haul certainly beat doing nothing from generation to generation.

When did we stop believing these two very American articles of faith?: We can do better, so let’s make a start.

This is what I mean by loss of will and moral corruption.

One can talk about the same loss on more micro levels. When do we start holding public officials accountable for not enforcing laws already on the books or looking the other way when the mentally ill obtain weapons or assault people?

The Michigan State shooter was previously charged with a felony but was still able to buy a gun. The same was true of the Parkland and Uvalde shooters. In both cases there were multiple red flags over many years.

The homelessness problem in our major cities is not primarily a housing problem. It is a mental health problem. We aren’t facing it.

We are not arresting homeless folks who commit assaults, and we are not getting them treatment, which sometimes needs to happen against their will.

Back to mass shootings: There are now Americans who have been through two of them.

There are families in which two different members have been exposed to mass shootings.

How long, oh Lord, how long?

How long do we think we can live this way?

We seem to not allow ourselves to think: What if my kid was at Michigan State?

Or Sandy Hook Elementary?

Similarly, gang shootings and police shootings, while they are not easy problems, are not utterly unapproachable problems.

We can do a better job of recruiting and training cops.

We can train cops in community policing and community building and investment.

When a city police force does that, it builds trust among civilians, and it builds networks and systems for keeping citizens who help the police safe.

We can pair cops with community organizers and social workers in some contexts.

In some cities we need to disband special operations tactical units.

In this city:

● Toledo’s mayor ought to consider hiring the next police chief from outside the city.

● Bill Bratton was the best police chief of his age (Boston, Los Angeles and, twice, New York). Perhaps he has a protege somewhere who might consider coming here.

● And the next chief, whoever he or she is, should re-engage with criminologist David M. Kennedy, who has worked with the city before, on ways to isolate the known number of bad actors who drive spikes in street violence.

This stuff is hard. But not impossible.

President Kennedy again: We choose to do the hard thing because it is hard.

It’s all a matter of political will and moral gumption.

And maybe a bit of imagination — a willingness to act anew and try new approaches.

Finally, on the matter of gang violence, I know of two things that can help, both from California.

In Los Angeles, there is Homeboy Industries, run by the Rev. Greg Boyle. The idea is simple: Create an alternative family, faith based, and a job for every gang member who would like a way out.

Father Boyle is known to Toledo. He has been in Toledo for speaking engagements at least twice. Let’s bring him in for a two-week residency to help us create a jobs program. There is enough federal and private money available to do this on a scale that can make a difference.

Second, in Oakland, the Oakland Military Institute is a charter school that gives young men and women at risk the thing they need most, along with love: discipline.

It displaces the menace and power of the gang with tools of self-reliance and the backup of comradeship. Started by former Gov. Jerry Brown it is tuition free and sets high physical and academic standards. Academic staff are paired with military officers supplied by the California National Guard, who mentor the cadets. The school has rescued many lives.

The Oakland Military Institute teaches that doing the hard thing can lift us up — a lesson our society and polity need to relearn.

Better is still better.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers. Contact him at: burriscolumn@gmail.com.