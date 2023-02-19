Open in App
Duquesne, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New video details aftermath of Duquesne shooting that left toddler hospitalized

By Lauren Linder,

11 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A two-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the stomach Friday night in Duquesne. As Allegheny County police continue to search for the person responsible, KDKA obtained exclusive surveillance video of the aftermath.

It starts just before 9:15 p.m. in the neighborhood by N. Third and Oliver Streets. A person runs from a white house, then, about a minute later, you hear a woman praying, crying for help.

The woman walks in and out of the home with her child in her arms, waiting for the police, when suddenly, a car lights up the street.

Officers pass the house. The woman brings her little boy to them, and they take off.

The urgency was captured on radio traffic.

"We already passed them. We've don't got time to wait," an officer said on his radio.

County police said the Duquesne officers met up with an ambulance halfway, which transported the boy to the hospital.

Mayor Richard Adams is grateful.

"Kudos to our police department for quick thinking and action because that may have saved a life," Adams said.

Adams heard the news from the Duquesne police chief shortly after it happened.

"At first I thought I wasn't hearing properly. I said, 'Did you say a two-year-old?' and he said 'Yes,'" Adams said.

The age of the victim, boggling both his mind and that of Sadeen Miller, who lives in the area. He has a son who is the same age.

"It's scary," Miller said.

While circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, gun violence is becoming all too common across the greater Pittsburgh region and the country.

"Where has the moral compass of this community, this county, this state, this country gone?" Adams said.

"I really hope he is safe and that we can get to the bottom of this as a community," Miller said.

One question remains: what's the solution?

"It has to be stopped, and as elected officials, you know, it's on our doorstep, and you know, we need to get it off our doorstep," Adams said.

At this time, it's unclear who fired the shots, but police don't believe it was a drive-by shooting. They haven't taken anyone into custody.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

