Evanston, IL
CBS Chicago

9 people displaced in Evanston fire

By CBS Chicago,

11 days ago

9 people displaced in Evanston fire 00:25

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Nine people are not able to get back inside their homes after a fire at a multi-family residence in Evanston Saturday.

According to the Evanston Fire Department, firefighters responded around 11:30 a.m. to the building at 1719 Hartrey Street.

Four people were rescued from the home.

One firefighter was hurt and treated on the scene.

Officials say the fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes, but moderate smoke and water damage left all residents of the building, nine people and one dog, displaced. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents and offered shelter and wrap-around services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

