Minor league report: Penguins fall to Phantoms in shootout

By Seth Rorabaugh,

11 days ago
Forwards Alex Nylander and Valtteri Puustinen each had a regulation goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-3 road shootout loss to the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown on Saturday.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 34 saves on 37 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-20-2-5) which has lost six of its past seven games.

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

Forward Tyler Drevitch had two goals for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-3 road loss to the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Goaltender Brad Barone made 20 saves on 24 shots for Wheeling (20-23-5-0) while forward Felix Pare contributed two assists.

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Heartlanders on Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

