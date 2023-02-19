Minor league report: Penguins fall to Phantoms in shootout
By Seth Rorabaugh,
11 days ago
Forwards Alex Nylander and Valtteri Puustinen each had a regulation goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-3 road shootout loss to the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown on Saturday.
Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 34 saves on 37 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-20-2-5) which has lost six of its past seven games.
Highlights:
The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, 3:05 p.m.
—-
Forward Tyler Drevitch had two goals for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-3 road loss to the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Goaltender Brad Barone made 20 saves on 24 shots for Wheeling (20-23-5-0) while forward Felix Pare contributed two assists.
Highlights:
The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Heartlanders on Sunday, 3:05 p.m.
Comments / 0