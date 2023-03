Jacksonville State's Brantley Bonds gets in position at third base. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State earned a split of two games Saturday in the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational, falling to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 3-0 and beating Alcorn State 14-7.

In the win over Alcorn State, JSU trailed 6-3 after four innings but rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and five more in the seventh.