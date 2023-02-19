Open in App
Tampa Bay Times

Pubs, Pirates & Pints!

11 days ago
Don't miss the Bay Area Renaissance Fest's dog-themed weekend of Feb. 25-26, Pups, Pirates & Pints! You and your dog will have a blast! [ Bay Area Renaissance Fest ]

Join the Villagers of Fittlesworth as they invite one and all to the magical 16th-century European village featuring 15 stages of exciting entertainment including: musicians, magicians, jugglers and jousting.

Feb. 25 - 26, enjoy the Pups, Pirates & Pints theme weekend. Bring your dog and pirate pals for our Pups, Pirates & Pints weekend! This weekend will showcase pup rescue groups, pup training demonstrations and contests for your pup. Not only are there activities for your pups, but also for you!

