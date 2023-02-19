Iowa City High's Cale Seaton, Gabe Arnold, Ben Kueter shine in 3A state wrestling finals

There have been ongoing, years-long arguments in Iowa high school wrestling circles about which class is the best class. Is it 1A, with its tiny-but-mighty programs? Is it 2A, which often fields powerhouse teams, like Osage this year?

The answer might vary by the year, but over the last few years, there has been no argument that Class 3A is at the top of the heap. It is deeper, with far more talent at so many more weights, and all the evidence needed for this case could be found at Wells Fargo Arena this week.

Iowa's largest wrestling class followed a bonkers semifinal round with a championship showcase on Saturday, delivering from start to finish. Three freshmen won titles, at 106, 113 and — ready for this? — 195 pounds. One senior capped a legitimate all-time career, and many more finished their four-year runs with titles.

Where do we begin?

How about with the 182-pound final, pitting Iowa City High's Gabe Arnold against Linn-Mar's Tate Naaktgeboren? In their fourth meeting this year, Arnold outlasted Naaktgeboren 2-1 in an overtime-tiebreaker to complete a season sweep over Naaktgeboren. Arnold finishes the year 41-0. Naaktgeboren finishes as a four-time state finalist.

This in-season rivalry took on new meaning because Arnold is headed to Iowa and Naaktgeboren is headed to Iowa State, but it was a treat for Iowa wrestling fans everywhere that these two top-five nationally ranked guys — Arnold at No. 2, Naaktgeboren at No. 4 — competed against each other four separate times this season.

How about at 195, an all-freshman final between Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross and Ames' Denarii Mickel? Ross ultimately rolled, 8-1, and may very well take over as Iowa's newest elite wrestling talent (if he hasn't already, considering he won a 16U freestyle national title last summer before his freshman season).

Right after Ross, City High's Ben Kueter cemented his spot in Iowa wrestling history, becoming the 32nd four-time state champion and just the seventh Iowa wrestler ever to finish his high school career without a loss, a perfect 111-0. That kept a rowdy Wells Fargo Arena full all the way to the end on Saturday night.

The third City High champ, Cale Seaton, may be the toughest of them all, winning his first state title at 126 pounds … just four weeks after he tore up basically his entire knee during a wrestling match: a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, a partially torn ACL, a ruptured patella. Didn't matter. Seaton outscored his four opponents 36-11 this week. Incredible performance. Surgery is scheduled for Monday.

The stories and moments continued. Waukee Northwest's Koufax Christensen (120) won his second state title and his teammate, Carter Freeman (132), won his third. Johnston's Jacob Helgeson finished an undefeated sophomore season with a state title at 152. Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block (138) became a four-time finalist and three-time champ. Norwalk's Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, a first-time finalist, went out with a gold medal.

Waverly-Shell Rock wins fourth 3A team title in five years

For the fourth time in five years, and ninth time in history, Waverly-Shell Rock prevailed to win the Class 3A state team championship. The Go-Hawks scored 169 points to win a 3A team race that saw eight teams score north of 100 points. Southeast Polk took second, with 153, and Bettendorf took third, with 149.

Waverly-Shell Rock finished with seven total medalists, led by three champs — Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), and Danny Diaz (160). The Go-Hawks mathematically clinched the team title during Saturday afternoon's medal rounds, despite a strong surge from both the Rams and Bulldogs.

Southeast Polk took home team silver, continuing a 12-year team-trophy streak, but the Rams did not have a state finalist for the first time since 2008, the year before Cory Clark won the first of his four titles. Southeast Polk still finished with nine medalists, led by Carter Pearson (106) and Mike Slade (17), who both took third.

Bettendorf finished with a single champ — Jake Knight, at 113 — and three third-place finishers among its eight medalists. Linn-Mar started the day in second, but finished fourth despite four finalists. Iowa City High jumped into fifth thanks to its three title winners.

Weight-by-Weight analysis from the Class 3A state wrestling finals

106lbs: #2 Alex Pierce (Iowa City West) dec. #4 Tyler Harper (Norwalk), 10-7

Pierce is a freshman state champ after rolling up four takedowns to build an 8-3 lead. He held off a late-charging Harper, who nearly connected on a couple of big moves but still scored a couple of takedowns to keep it close. Great back-and-forth action throughout.

113lbs: #2 Jake Knight (Bettendorf) dec. #1 Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge), 6-4

Two weights, two freshman champs. This time, it’s Bettendorf’s Jake Knight, who trailed after Ayala scored a takedown in the first, but Knight scored two in the third to prevail — including one out of an epic, 30-second scramble, which ended with Knight on top with 16 seconds left. Ayala is now a two-time runner-up.

120lbs: #1 Koufax Christensen (Waukee NW) dec. #2 Bowen Downey (Indianola), 2-1

Koufax Christensen scored a takedown with 90 seconds left in the match and rode out Downey to win his second state title. He’s also a three-time state finalist — and the first multi-time state champion in Waukee Northwest history (which is just two years, but still).

126lbs: #1 Cale Seaton (Iowa City High) dec. #3 Jabari Hinson (Ames), 4-3

Cale Seaton has a legit argument as one of the toughest wrestlers in the tournament. He tore his right knee a few weeks ago — a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, a partially-torn ACL, a ruptured patella — but rehabbed, strategically prepared, and ran the gauntlet, capped by a hard-fought win over Hinson thanks to a first-period takedown and third-period escape.

132lbs: #1 Carter Freeman (Waukee NW) dec. #3 Brayden Parke (Linn-Mar), 6-3

Carter Freeman is now a three-time state champion with one year left of high school. He scored a pair of takedowns in the second period, and another in the third to ice it. With his win, Waukee Northwest wrestlers are now 6-0 all-time in state finals matches.

138lbs: #1 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. #2 Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), 11-4

Ryder Block caps his sensational four-year career with a five-takedown performance, which included three takedowns in the final minute of the third period. Block goes out a four-time state finalist, a three-time state champion, and with a 159-1 career record.

145lbs: #1 Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. #3 Braden Blackorby (Johnston), 3-1

Bas Diaz gives the Go-Hawks a second state champ with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Blackorby. Diaz scored two with 25 seconds left in the first period, then somehow fended off a late attack from Blackorby on the edge to secure his first state title. Diaz is only a sophomore, too.

152lbs: #1 Jacob Helgeson (Johnston) dec. #3 Grant Kress (Linn-Mar), 3-2

Jacob Helgeson caps a perfect 43-0 sophomore campaign with a 3-2 win over Kress. Helgeson capitalized in the second period by winning a scramble with a takedown near the edge. Held up as the difference.

160lbs: #3 Danny Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. #1 Damarion Ross (Fort Dodge), 4-2

Waverly-Shell Rock gets a second state champ in Danny Diaz, who scored a takedown with 40 seconds left in the second period to lead 3-0. Ross charged back with a takedown late in the third, but not enough time remained for him to try for another.

170lbs: #1 Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) dec. #10 Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central), 3-2 (UTB)

Caden McDermott’s second trip to the state finals results in a state title — but he had to earn this one. These guys traded escapes in regulation, traded escapes in the tiebreakers, then McDermott chose down and escaped in just 14 seconds to win a state title.

182lbs: #1 Gabe Arnold (Iowa City High) dec. #2 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), 2-1 (TB1)

The match of the evening, and it lived up to the billing. Arnold wins a thriller, 2-1 in overtime-tiebreakers, over Naaktgeboren. Both guys nearly scored takedowns throughout regulation and sudden victory. In the tiebreakers, Arnold escaped to take a 2-1 lead, then rode out Naaktgeboren to win a state title.

195lbs: #3 Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge) dec. #4 Danarii Mickel (Ames), 8-1

Dreshaun Ross, a freshman state champion … at 195 pounds. Let that sink in. Ross scored a takedown late in the second for a 3-0 lead, then added a turn and another takedown in the third to beat Mickel, another talented freshman. Both of these guys are special, special talents.

220lbs: #1 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) tech. fall #2 Joe Lewis (Dubuque Hempstead), 19-4

Ben Kueter caps his sensational high school career as a four-time undefeated state champion. He is the 32nd four-timer in state history, and just the seventh Iowa high-schooler ever to finish his career undefeated. He went 111-0 after beating Lewis by technical fall.

285lbs: #1 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. #3 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3-1

Borcherding-Johnson, who will join Kueter on the Iowa football team next year, makes good on his first trip to the state finals, scoring a takedown late in the second period to beat Walker, who finishes his career as a three-time state runner-up.

2023 Iowa high school state wrestling championships

Final Class 3A Team Scores