Betz: Jackson shows drive to win

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. dunks over teammates Alex Karaban, left, and Adama Sanogo in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball junior co-captain Andre Jackson looked a little worse for wear when he entered the postgame press conference Saturday afternoon.

Jackson, who had just scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the 20th-ranked Huskies’ 64-55 win over Seton Hall at Gampel Pavilion, hobbled up the stairs into UConn’s natatorium lobby late and had ice bags taped to both of his knees.

But the most telling thing was an answer the 6-foot-6 guard gave when asked what was most gratifying about the game.