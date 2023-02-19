Open in App
Mount Charleston, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Visitors catch the Mount Charleston snow while it lasts

By Angelina Dixson,

11 days ago
Mount Charleston is receiving a lot of visitors for this President's Day weekend. And winter has not let up just yet…more snow may be on the way next week.

There's still plenty snow left already.

This might be the last chance before it heats up. 13 Action News spoke with people Saturday who are even coming from out of town to enjoy this winter wonderland while it's still here.

"It's good, we're going to sled,” said Alex Pongo, who drove to town with his family from Los Angeles.

RELATED: Mt. Charleston expecting large crowds this weekend

Spring has not yet sprung. It could be one of your last chances to experience chilled, rosy cheeks and smell a hint of firewood burning in the brisk air. Even some furry friends were out Saturday enjoying the start of the long weekend.

Not all visitors coming to Las Vegas are hitting the Strip, some are coming to the mountain for a change of scenery.

"We just came to celebrate our birthdays right here. Just came to hang out in the snow," said Pongo.

"We try to catch it every year. This year, we've been a little busy. So, we're out here a little later, but we figured this is a great weekend. We had a little bit of snow last weekend i think, so here we are," said Karla Udvary, resident of Las Vegas.

There are currently no road closures in Mount Charleston and the ice is cleared off for drivers. However, with the long weekend ahead, that could always change.

"It's scary at the same time because of the ice, you feel like you can't get off. It's crazy," said Viviana Pongo, resident of Los Angeles.

Roads may be dry during the day, but could be icy in the early morning hours.- Mountain officials say take it slow.

