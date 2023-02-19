Open in App
Utah State
Scorebook Live

Mac McClung wins NBA Dunk Contest while wearing former high school jersey

By Zach Shugan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tN8e_0ksRSxYX00

The dunk contest champion gave fans flashbacks to his high school days at Gate City (Virginia) as he paid homage to where it all started for him

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mac McClung emerged as an Internet sensation in high school for his catalog of highlight reel dunks.

As a senior at Gate City (Virginia) , McClung had famous hip-hop artists like Drake and French Montana commenting on his Instagram posts and applauding his high-flying ability.

More than half a decade later on one of the sport’s most-watched nights and the grandest stage for elite dunkers, McClung gave fans flashbacks to his high school days as he paid homage to where it all started for him.

Prior to his final round in the 2023 NBA dunk contest Saturday night in Utah, McClung pulled out and donned a black Gate City jersey. He proceeded to win the contest after throwing down a spinning slam that earned him his third perfect score of the night.

A three-star combo guard in the class of 2018, McClung graduated from Gate City and spent two years at Georgetown University before transferring to Texas Tech for his third and final year of college. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent and began his professional career, spending most of his time since then in the NBA G League.

The 24-year-old hooper signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last week prior to adding a new chapter to his legend as one of the best dunkers in the game.

