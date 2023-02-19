Women behind the bar

I’m at Schuetzy’s Tavern in rural Chippewa Falls where women outnumber men 2 to 1. As the sun goes down, more customers trickle in until there’s an even split. The go-to greeting is “Whattaya know?” And the most common response: “Very little.” Seems like I’ve found my people.

Few of us bar lovers realize it took until 1970 for women to legally tend bar in major U.S. cities unless they were the wives or daughters of male owners. Since 2018, Lisa Schuetz has been sole proprietor of Schuetzy’s, 18985 Highway J. Her 25-stool, horseshoe-shaped bar means you can’t not look at the other patrons across from you. Lisa affectionately calls this her “dysfunctional dinner table.” No private conversations and everyone talks at once.

She honors her building’s rich history by displaying many black and white photos. In 1936, Helen and Martin Christianson opened their filling station here, The Lafayette. From 1947 to 2000, the place was Lawler’s Bar, owned by Ann and Don Lawler. Then, for the next nearly 20 years, Arlene “Charlie” and Lee Armstrong ran Charlie’s, where Lisa bartended.

Regular Bob Webb, 82, shows me a picture of his grandfather on one wall. This neighborhood bar embraces a living history and routinely gives back to the community. That means hosting events that fund area nonprofits like the Chippewa Valley chapter of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” — which builds and delivers beds for kids in need — to offering monthly dinners during the pandemic. Anyone who needed a meal could take one; other customers offered generous payments. “That’s what Lafayette and Chippewa Falls are all about,” Lisa says.

In addition to running her bar, she’s a volunteer Lafayette firefighter/EMT who believes, “You give, and it comes back.”

Schuetzy’s puts on soup contests (winning recipe featured at Wissota High Shores Supper Club), cribbage tournaments and meat raffles. One aspect Lisa loves about her customers: “Everyone has a story.” She tells me she’s living her childhood dream by owning a bar.

Over four centuries ago, British pubs were often run by women. In the New World, Puritan-influenced “blue laws” were enacted to protect ladies from taverns full of drunken men fighting with swords and guns, not to mention their vulgar language, gambling and over-flowing spittoons. Still, one New England proprietor employed a female barkeep to demand that in her presence there would be “no ruffianism” in his pub.

History professor Madelon Powers, author of “Faces Along the Bar: Lore and Order in the Workingman’s Saloon, 1870-1920,” claimed that drinking establishments offered alternative entrances for Victorian-era women so they didn’t have to pass through the front barroom which was still “undisputed male territory.” In later eras, saloons filled with women often meant money was made the old-fashioned way. I’m not talking about Wisconsin’s favorite mixed drink.

In many cities, owners were fined for hiring women. Fritz Adolphy, a St. Louis beer garden owner, adopted 90 of his barmaids. Once they were part of his family, they could continue working for him. Despite law and taboo, the German family tavern fostered a shift away from male-only bars, especially in Wisconsin.

Post WWI, there were over 7,000 female doctors in America and only 147 female bartenders. Then for 13 years Prohibition sent drinking underground where speakeasies and juke joints offered a place for men and women to gather.

After WWII, registered nurse Joyce Connolly and her Navy pilot husband, Hank, planned to open a grocery store. Instead, in 1950, the couple bought a building with no heat or indoor plumbing and turned it into Glen Loch Bar on Chippewa Falls’ northside. Joyce was seven months pregnant, and the couple had 3- and 5-year-old daughters. They installed a furnace and running water and created an adjacent living space. Hank did the heavy lifting — replacing kegs from the icehouse down the road — while Joyce says, “I was behind the bar all the time.” She put their kids to bed before the nightly rush. This “beer bar” catered to 18- to 20-year-olds. Sometimes parents came in to check out the spot kids flocked to for Leinenkugel’s, hot beefs and French fries — the entire menu.

“Our customers were wonderful,” Joyce says all these years later. Not a raised voice nor a fight in the 10 years she and Hank owned it. Joyce is 98 now and continues to live in Chippewa Falls. Hank died in 2006. She still recalls the one night they forgot to lock up. They awakened to songs from their jukebox. She remembers, “One of our steady customers was pulling the tap for beer and ringing up the cash register.” He told Hank, “We knew you’d be along soon.”

After nearly a decade as owners, Hank confessed, “I’m burnt out.” He enrolled in court reporting school in the Twin Cities during the week while Joyce ran the bar. They leased Glen Loch to a friend and then sold it.

When I was a kid in the late 1970s my family frequented our neighborhood tavern just below “Holy Ghost Hill” in Chippewa Falls. Frances “Tootie” Wilson bought the Plunkett Inn and changed its name to Tootie’s. She was a fixture there until she retired in 1985. Baldy Gaier, co-owner of Baldy and Mary’s Bar, once challenged Tootie to a wrestling match in a kiddy pool filled with pudding. I hope photos of that event still exist somewhere.

Sunday afternoons, my dad often drove our family 60 minutes to Jump River Rose’s Deer Farm and Supper Club, where Rosie Wawrzyniak let customers pet her tamed fawn inside her tavern. One patron remembered Rosie as “a lady who could smoke a cigar, tend a bar, milk cows, go out logging or hunting, and then listen to your troubles over a beer.” She’d also spent time as a bull rider and stockcar driver and later ran for Rusk County sheriff. Paramount Pictures paid Rosie an advance for a film based on her life; she was the subject of at least one poem, “The Legend of Jump River Rosie.” When she died in 2016, her obituary captured Rosie’s personality, including one detail that no doubt served her well: “She rarely forgot a name.”

Because of people like Joyce, Tootie, Rosie — and many others — today women make up 61% of all American bartenders, though they still don’t purchase bars as often as men. Back in the 1950s, Glen Loch co-owner Joyce often fretted when patrons nicknamed her tavern “Hank’s.” She recently joked, “All the work I did, and they never called it Joyce’s.”