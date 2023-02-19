Open in App
DC News Now

Pickett scores 32, Penn St. extends Minnesota’s skid, 76-69

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Camren Wynter added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and five assists and Penn State beat Minnesota 76-69 Saturday night to extend the Golden Gophers’ losing streak to nine games.

Pickett made 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line with just two turnovers. Andrew Funk added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten).

Dawson Garcia scored seven points in a 13-1 run to open the second half that culminated when Pharrel Payne scored inside to give Minnesota a 48-46 lead with 13:56 to play. Pickett hit a 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes later and then sandwiched two pairs of free throws around a dunk by Lundy, who then followed his own missed 3-point shot for a putback to cap a string of 11 consecutive points and give Penn State a nine-point lead with 8:26 remaining.

The Golden Gophers trailed the rest of the way.

Dawson Garcia returned from a five-game absence and led Minnesota (7-17, 1-13) with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. The 6-foot-11 transfer from North Carolina hadn’t played since he suffered a bone bruise in his right foot in a loss at Michigan on Jan. 22.

Payne, a 6-9 freshman, scored all his career-best 18 points in the second half, grabbed 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and had a season-high six assists for the Golden Gophers.

UP NEXT

Penn State hits the road to play Thursday at Ohio State

Minnesota plays the first of three consecutive road games Monday at Illinois

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

