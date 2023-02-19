Open in App
Rocky Mount Telegram

Book display honors Black History Month

By From Contributed Reports,

11 days ago

The Nash Community College Library is honoring Black History Month with a display of books that includes nonfiction and historical fiction.

Library patrons can choose a traditional book or a graphic novel. This is a small sample of the library’s print collection. Many more can be found by searching the online catalog.

The library also provides access to eBooks and audiobooks on Black history. All books on display, in the stacks and digital collections are available to borrow.

NCC students and employees are encouraged to bring their NCC photo ID card to the library service desk to establish library borrowing privileges. The NCC ID then becomes a library card for borrowing books and movies, renewing these items online and requesting books from over 50 North Carolina community college libraries.

NCC photo ID cards are made in the Student Services department in building A. NCC alumni and citizens of Nash County may borrow books and movies from the library. A government-issued photo identification card is required to apply for a library card.

