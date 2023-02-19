Conversations likely overheard at Super Bowl parties

I was inspired by a funny conversation I heard the other day while listening to my favorite podcast, and the following is a collection of things likely heard at most Super Bowl parties this year. I present them in no particular order.

“I don’t know if I could have gone down and not scored a touchdown in the scenario. I think my natural football instincts would have taken me into the end zone.”

“Who has the remote and why are we watching Tubi? Seriously… what is happening right now?”

“If he slips on the painted part of the field and misses this kick, sending the game into overtime, this will officially be the best Super Bowl ever!”

“How can the NFL let the field be this bad for the biggest game of the season? They literally make billions of dollars every year in profit yet the championship will go to whichever team falls the least tonight.”

“Travis Kelce is the best tight end I’ve ever seen, yet I’m also convinced he’s just the next evolution. I remember loving tight-ends who couldn’t catch; they mainly blocked like a fullback. What do you mean, what’s a fullback?”

“Is Rihanna pregnant? That doesn’t seem safe with her on that floating stage.”

“Dude … that was a bear on cocaine and the trailer said it was based on a true story. How did I miss this story? Is that the scariest animal on cocaine?”

“Kansas City down double digits and Patrick Mahomes nursing a sprained ankle in the locker room at halftime, not looking good for the Chiefs.”

“The Chiefs are looking so good in this second half. What do you reckon they shot Mahomes up with? I’m gonna need it for my headache tomorrow.”

“Was that a commercial for Jesus? Couldn’t have been cheap, but if anyone can afford it.”

“Why don’t the Eagles run the ball more behind that O-Line? The best way to defend Patrick Mahomes is keeping him on the sideline.”

“Remember when the commercials were the most exciting part of the Super Bowl?”

“You can’t leave Mahomes that much time.”

“Andy Reid may be the most likable coach in the league. You know who’s not likable anymore … Terry Bradshaw.”

“If Eric Bieniemy doesn’t get some job offers this off-season, the stenciling of End Racism in the end zone didn’t work.”

“That was an awful call! You can’t throw the flag there. Officials shouldn’t decide games, nevertheless championships!”

“Great call by the officials. It’s all about being consistent. That’s holding in the first quarter, so it’s holding in the fourth quarter, too.”

David Friedman is a longtime sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.