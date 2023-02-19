Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 83, Clemson 73; 2013 Team Recognition

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's game vs. Clemson, and their honoring of the 2013 title team at halftime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Clemson for an in-season rematch, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to notch a win on the night where they honored the 2013 national championship team, pulling off an 83-73 upset to snap a four-game skid.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Louisville Men's Basketball vs. Clemson Highlights (2/18/23) (; 11:02)

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Sydney Curry for the seventh game this season. This lineup is now 2-5 this season.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After Clemson opened up a 7-2 advantage in the opening minutes, Louisville scored 10 unanswered points over a span of 2:50 beginning at the 17:43 mark.

The Tigers immediately answered with an 8-0 burst of their own that also took 2:50 of game time.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals led by as much as 14 in the second half on the strength of a 9-0 run starting at 16:43 that elapsed 1:57.

Clemson closed the gap on the heels of a 9-0 burst beginning at the 7:18 mark that saw the Cards suffer through a scoring drought of over four minutes, but the Tigers never got closer than four the rest of the way.

UofL shot 26 of 51 (.510) from the field, 5 of 16 (.313) from 3-point range, and 26 of 28 (.929) from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals set a season high in free throws made and tied their season-best in free throw attempts.

Player Notes:

EL ELLIS

The senior tallied 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the floor, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 7 of 9 from the free throw line.



The scoring outburst marks the fifth time this season Ellis has scored at least 25 points in a game.



Ellis is averaging 27.3 points per game over the last three games.



The guard also pulled down five rebounds in his 39 minutes of action.

JJ TRAYNOR

The junior set a new career high with 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field, also burying two of his four 3-point attempts and going 4 for 4 at the charity stripe.



The forward also set new career high with four blocks and 34 minutes of action while tying a career best with nine rebounds.

MIKE JAMES

The redshirt freshman was the third Cardinal in double figures with 13 points, the 10th time this season he has scored in double figures.



James shot 3 of 7 from the floor while connecting on all seven of his free throw attempts.



The guard also secured four rebounds on the night while playing 32 minutes.

JAE’LYN WITHERS

The redshirt junior scored eight points and notched nine rebounds while dishing out two assists in his 33 minutes of play.



The forward also recorded two steals, the fourth time this season he has swiped multiple steals in a game.

Gallery (Game):

Gallery (2013 Halftime Recognition):

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

