Bill proposes parole eligibility for young offenders with life sentences

There's a bill aimed at reforming the justice system for kids who've committed violent crimes and how they're sentenced. Now, it just passed another legislative hurdle.

Currently, New Mexico law allows kids to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Senate Bill 64 wants to change that.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Senators Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, Gail Chasey, Bill O’Neill, and Kristina Ortez. It was introduced last year but failed to make it through.

This year, the bill had amendments made up until its final committee. The latest version of the bill claims if a child commits first-degree murder, they can still be sentenced to prison but would be eligible for parole after serving 20 to 25 years.

Right now, 26 states have a ban on kids getting sentenced to prison for life without parole.

Those against the bill said the original version of the bill was too lenient and argued the pain victims feel needs to be taken into account.

Others said the sentencing is still too light but better than the bill proposed last year, which recommended a youthful offender be considered for parole after serving 15 years in prison.

The bill also said any time the offender spends in jail before their conviction can be used as time served if they are found guilty.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and is now headed to the Senate floor.

