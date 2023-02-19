Girls Basketball Sectional Roundup: North Union shoots way to district

RICHWOOD ― The shots were falling Saturday night for North Union.

The Wildcats were 9 of 14 shooting from 3-point range en route to a Division II girls basketball sectional championship victory over Jonathan Alder 49-26 Saturday night.

"We’d been struggling a little bit from the three," North Union coach Bre Jackson said. "I told them by this point in the season you know what a good shot is and what a good shot isn’t. I just need you now to feel it and shoot it and I think that showed tonight."

The 64 percent shooting behind the arc went a long way toward gaining a district berth for the second seeded Wildcats (21-2).

A big crowd witnessed an intense and physical game, and No. 12 seed Alder (6-17) rode that early adrenaline to a 5-0 lead.

"I’m super proud of our toughness. Our girls have a lot of heart, a lot of pride, and a lot of passion,” Alder coach Allen Eggleston said,

After the hot start for the Pioneers, North Union found its groove.

"We knew they were going to be physical and come after us," Jackson said. "We were kind of back on our heels."

The Wildcats went on a 12-2 run over the better part of the first quarter, as Audrey Benedict got the launch party started with two baskets from long range and Abbey Price added another.

“We got the ball to our shooters," Jackson said. "We talked about shooting with confidence, taking good shots, and I think that showed tonight. Kudos to our other players to get them the ball and see those opportunities as well."

After the run, the Wildcats led at the end of the first quarter 12-7.

In the second quarter, North Union continued to shoot at a high level. Four different Wildcats scored from 3-point range.

Although the Wildcats were scoring effectively, Jonathan Alder showed a lot of grit and made North Union work.

"They’re so good, and their rotation is very strong,” Eggleston said. "All we can do is fight, and that’s one thing our girls have been doing all year. We’ve been able to fight ,and we’ve been able to scrap. Now all we have to do is develop."

North Union outscored Jonathan Alder 19-9 in the second quarter to go up 31-16 at the half.

The game continued to be physical in the second half. Each team had a pair of field goals in the third quarter, but the rest of the scoring came from the combined 20 free throws attempted in the period.

"It was all mentality," Eggleston said of his team's defense in the second half. "That was the main focus at halftime. The first half I felt we were a little bit flat, like we were behind pace-wise, and the main thing was we just needed to pick up the energy level."

Still, North Union expanded its lead during the third quarter and went ahead 42-22.

"We have to continue to play disciplined basketball and continue to work to get the best shot and play solid and stellar defense," Jackson said. "That’s what we’re looking to do.”

Jonathan Alder knows what it needs to do next as well, albeit in the offseason.

"We have to develop skill-wise in order to come out on top in these sorts of pressure games. Our next step is to raise our skill level to meet our level of pride and passion," Eggleston said.

The Wildcats will now play No. 11 Hamilton Township Wednesday at 7 p.m. at a district semifinal site to be determined. Hamilton Township upset No. 7 seed Eastmoor Academy 51-36.

North Union juniors' Audrey Benedict and Abbey Price led all scorers with 14 points each. Benedict was 4-for-4 from behind the arc and Price 2 of 3 from distance. Price also led the team with five rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks.

Allison Price added 10 points for the Wildcats, chipping in with three assists. North Union shot 40 percent overall and was 12 of 20 on free throws.

Jonathan Alder’s Evan Platfoot led with 11 points, shooting 3 of 13 on 3-pointers. Ashley Bentley had six rebounds. The Pioneers shot 18 percent from the arc, 16 percent overall and 38 percent on 5 of 14 shooting from the foul line.

Other Games

Besides North Union, Pleasant (20-4), River Valley (18-6) and Mount Gilead (18-6) are still alive in tournament play as all earned girls basketball sectional championships over the weekend.

On Friday night in a Division III title game, No. 4 seed Pleasant defeated No. 19 Northridge 41-27. The Spartans will play No. 3 Fairbanks, a 68-33 winner over No. 10 Bishop Ready, Monday at 7 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin in a district semifinal.

On Saturday in a Division II championship, No. 2 River Valley took care of No. 10 Columbus South 62-12 to earn a district semifinal spot against No. 6 Bishop Hartley as Hartley downed No. 20 Cristo Rey 68-14. The Vikings will next play Wednesday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.

No. 4 seed Mount Gilead advanced to the Division IV district semifinal after dropping No. 5 Madison Christian 61-15 on Saturday in a sectional final. The Indians will face top seed Berne Union Tuesday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined after BU dispatched No. 8 Fairfield Christian Academy 47-6.

In Division I, No. 8 Gahanna Lincoln got by No. 36 Marion Harding 58-41 on Saturday. In a D-III game, No. 5 Mechanicsburg handled No. 16 Northmor 64-15 on Friday.

Rob McCurdy also contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Girls Basketball Sectional Roundup: North Union shoots way to district