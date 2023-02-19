Zion Williamson Says He Could Participate In The 2024 Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson says he has put heavy consideration into taking part in the Dunk Contest.

The last few years have really seen a steep decline in the popularity of the Slam Dunk contest. The last great one came perhaps in 2016 when Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine put on a show for the ages, but it has been all downhill since then.

One of the biggest problems has been that the big stars don't seem interested in participating anymore, which wasn't the case back in the day. The likes of Michael Jordan , Dominique Wilkins, and Julius Erving dazzled fans once upon a time and made the contest arguably the biggest attraction of the whole weekend.

This year's contest ended up surpassing all expectations, but fans are still clamoring for some star power to return to the contest and it would appear Zion Williamson might fulfill their wish. The New Orleans Pelicans star recently told Complex Sports that he has put serious consideration into taking part in the contest.

"I think about it. I put heavy consideration into doing the Dunk Contest. I feel like If I'm gonna do it, I'll probably do it next year."

There have been occasions in the past where stars have claimed they'll consider participating next year, only to back out eventually, so you can't get too excited just yet. If Zion does participate though, you better believe all eyes will be on the contest. Kevin Durant named him as one of the players he wants to see in the contest along with Ja Morant and those two would be on the top of the list for many. For now, though, all of Zion's focus would be on his rehab.

Zion Williamson Suffered A Setback During His Recovery

As has been the case, unfortunately, for much of his NBA career, Zion once again finds himself on the sidelines for an extended period of time. He suffered a hamstring injury at the start of January and ended up re-aggravating it last week , which means he is set to be out of action for multiple weeks post the All-Star break, which is really concerning.

Williamson has only played 29 games so far this season and it seems like he might go down as one of the bigger what-ifs in NBA history due to the injury issues. One can hope it doesn't turn out that way because he has all the tools to go down as one of the greats of the game.

