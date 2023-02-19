St. Thomas More boys & girls soccer teams headed to championship game

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Saint Thomas More has a chance to have the kings and queens of Division II soccer for this season.

Both hosted semifinal matchups at Cougar Stadium – both were victorious.

The top-seeded girls’ team hosted #4 Caddo Magnet; they won 7-0.

4 goals were scored in the first half.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

The Cougars look to win its sixth championship; they will play Lakeshore who beat Teurlings in their semifinal.

These two teams faced off last year for the championship, and STM won 4-2.

Kickoff for that game is February 24 at 7:30 pm

As for the boys, only one goal was needed to beat Archbishop Rummel.

Aiden Farrar posted the clean sheet for the hosting Cougars.

For the 2nd year in a row, the STM boys are in the title game.

They will take on Ben Franklin on February 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Both games will be at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.