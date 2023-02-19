St. Thomas More boys & girls soccer teams headed to championship game

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Saint Thomas More has a chance to have the kings and queens of Division II soccer for this season.
Both hosted semifinal matchups at Cougar Stadium – both were victorious. St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The top-seeded girls’ team hosted #4 Caddo Magnet; they won 7-0.
4 goals were scored in the first half. Close
The Cougars look to win its sixth championship; they will play Lakeshore who beat Teurlings in their semifinal.
These two teams faced off last year for the championship, and STM won 4-2.
Kickoff for that game is February 24 at 7:30 pm
As for the boys, only one goal was needed to beat Archbishop Rummel.
Aiden Farrar posted the clean sheet for the hosting Cougars.
For the 2nd year in a row, the STM boys are in the title game.
They will take on Ben Franklin on February 24 at 4:30 p.m.
