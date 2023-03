WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding By Mikel Hannah-Harding, 11 days ago

By Mikel Hannah-Harding, 11 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our weekend cooldown will be short lived with high temperatures Sunday rebounding to near the average high of 64 with 70s ...