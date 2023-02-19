UConn men notebook: Hawkins finds new way to be productive

UConn's Jordan Hawkins (24) goes up to the basket as Seton Hall's KC Ndefo (13) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Jordan Hawkins had an uncharacteristically off shooting night for the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday.

But that doesn’t mean the sophomore guard wasn’t able to find other ways to score for the Huskies.

Hawkins drove to the basket with tremendous effectiveness as he scored a game-high 20 points for No. 20 UConn in its 64-55 win over Seton Hall before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion.