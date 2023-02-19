Open in App
Piscataway Township, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Magnet Girls Basketball Defeats Noor-ul-iman on the Road

By Ken Simmons,

11 days ago

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway Magnet girls basketball celebrated their second straight win this week with their 53-36 defeat of Monmouth Junction’s Noor-ul-iman on Saturday.

The Raiders’ Matti Miller put up a game high 26 points in their matchup on the road while Jalissa Santana netted 11. Santana also landed the game’s only 3-pointer.

Shakaila Danastar made both of her free throw attempts and finished the game with 8 points while Olivia Ambrosio and Makayla Wise ended with 4 points apiece.

Stats were not available for Noor-ul-iman at press time.

The 9-14 Raiders’ win comes after a big win over Warren Tech at home on Wednesday, 55-23.

Miller led that game as well, finishing with 29 points and 8 rebounds. Santana followed with 10 points, a rebound and two steals.

