Suspect killed after stabbing 2 police officers in the face in southwest Houston, investigators say

A suspect was shot and killed while reportedly stabbing two officers in the face in southwest Houston Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the incident happened at about 9:10 a.m. in the 13300 block of Agarita Lane near Milfoil Lane during a welfare check.

Officers learned that the caller was a daughter, who was not at the scene, who called to check in on her mother and father, who were afraid to call the police.

When officers arrived, they called for backup while trying to talk to the suspect and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Investigators did not clarify who the suspect is or his relationship to the others at the home.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the two officers, who then opened fire on the suspect, according to police. The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said the suspect had a history of mental illness.

One officer, a three-year veteran assigned to the northeast division, was reportedly stabbed in the jaw. The other officer, a 15-year veteran assigned to the west division, was stabbed in the chin, according to Finner.

Both police officers were transported to the Texas Medical Center at Memorial Hermann. Investigators tell ABC13 that one of them has been releases from the hospital.

The two policemen were placed on administrative leave, per HPD policy.

Two police officers are hospitalized after being stabbed by a suspect who was shot by authorities in southwest Houston, investigators say