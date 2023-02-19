Open in App
The Comeback

Mac McClung’s insane Dunk Contest performance raises eyebrows

By Reice Shipley,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16D2bf_0ksRFOi900

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest did not have a ton of hype around it due to the lack of star power. However, two-way Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung may become an overnight sensation with his unreal performance to steal the show on Saturday night.

McClung competed against New York Knicks center Jericho Sims, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr.

Heading into the contest, McClung came into the contest as the betting favorite to win the event. Those who are familiar with high school basketball know that McClung has perhaps one of the most insane high school mixtapes in recent memory.

He did not disappoint when it came time to compete on Saturday. McClung got into the final round with two extremely impressive dunks in the opening round.

He faced off against Trey Murphy III in the final round. While Murphy put together some impressive dunks himself, he was no match for the former high school sensation.

In his final dunk to seal his victory in the contest, he put on his high school jersey and pulled off a 720 reverse dunk. After the dunk, he made a reference to former Dunk Contest winner Vince Carter by declaring the contest over.

For someone practically unknown to most NBA fans to put on this kind of performance is simply unbelievable. Fans took to social media to offer their take on this unreal performance by Mac McClung.

TNT personality and former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller even went as far as to say that McClung “saved the Dunk Contest”.

Overall, the Dunk Contest could have been far better if more stars were competing against him, which Draymond Green stated on the TNT broadcast.

Regardless, Mac McClung certainly made the most of this opportunity. And those who didn’t know his name before certainly should now.

The Comeback on Twitter , Awful Announcing on Twitter , Bleacher Report on Twitter

