WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Hill’s Editor in Chief Bob Cusack joins Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz to talk about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s plans to retire, her impact in Congress and the candidates eyeing the competitive seat. The 89-year-old California senator announced Tuesday she would not be seeking re-election after three decades in office.

